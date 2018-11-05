Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/2 – 11/4)

11/2

BOOKED: Kaitlyn Adams-Bailes of Saint Marys on GBMC case for DUI, ITOL, refuse PBT, speeding, failure to maintain lane, no DL in possession, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Brandon Gross of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated robbery, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Kelly of Wichita on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $750 cash only.

BOOKED: Sydney Willmes of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $150 cash only.

BOOKED: Craig Gowdy of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Amanda Howard of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $775 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with $457.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $522.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kurt Woods of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Joel Davis of Lyons on RCDC warrant for probation violation to Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Milissa Loveall of Great Bend for partial serve sentence on GBMC case.

RELEASED: David Sewell case after posting bond of $1,000.

RELEASED: Kaitlyn Adams-Bailes after posting $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Frederick R. Kopke II on BCDC case with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sabrina Renee Carr on BCDC warrant with a $1,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Brenda Graves of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, released by order of the court.

11/3

BOOKED: Laura Standlee of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: David Boese for possession of stimulant, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

BOOKED: Cynthia King of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Butts from Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Kurt Woods of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Around The Clock Bail Bonds on GBMC case for domestic battery.

RELEASED: David Boese for possession of stimulant, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, posted a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Joseph Butts from Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

11/4

BOOKED: Ricky Myers of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Christina Collins of Great Bend for GBMC case for DUI, no driver’s license, no headlights, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Cody Buckingham of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tammy Byerly of Hoisington for Barton County District Court case for driving under the influence, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Steinert of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $472.50 cash. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $546.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $397.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $662.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $757.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $295 cash only.

BOOKED: Jean Landrau-Acosta of Great Bend on a case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, defective left mirror, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Christina Collins of Great Bend posted a $1,000 cash bond on GBMC case for DUI, no driver’s license, no headlights.

RELEASED: Juvenile on BTDC warrant for failure to appear after being transported to Bob Johnsons.

RELEASED: Tammy Byerly of Hoisington for BCDC case for driving under the influence after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jason Steinert of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence after serving.

RELEASED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on BCDC cases after he served a partial sentence.

RELEASED: Craig Gowdy of Great Bend on GBMC case after he served a partial sentence.

RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence after serving partial sentence.

RELEASED: Cody Buckingham of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence after serving partial sentence.