Dateline – Hoisington

Anita Jo Brewer, 75, died November 5, 2018, at Hays Medical Center. She was born June 28, 1943, in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, the daughter of Joe and Hester (Lantz) Shanelec. Anita graduated from Hoisington High School 1962.

She married Garrel Ray Brewer in June of 1966. They later divorced.

Anita grew up in Hoisington and moved to Lucas in 1978. She moved back to Hoisington in 1991. During her time in Hoisington she was a member of the United Methodist Church. Then following some health concerns she moved to Locust Grove Village, in La Crosse in 2008, where she thoroughly enjoyed participating in the many activities including the Red Hat Society and the Bell Choir.

She is survived by her son, Darrin Brewer and wife Shanna of Hays; brother, Steve Shanelec and wife Kathryn of Wichita; and three grandchildren, Rylee, Raegan, and Chase Brewer.

Friends may call Friday, 9 a.m. until service with family to greet friends just prior to service at 1 p.m. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Don Fisher presiding. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery, Wilson, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to Locust Grove Village or Hays Humane Society in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.