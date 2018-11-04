Man sentenced for transporting 44 pounds of pot through Kansas

RENO COUNTY — An Arizona man convicted of being in possession of 44 pounds of marijuana during a Reno County traffic stop was sentenced Friday for intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute the marijuana.

In September, a Reno County jury took approximately 90 minutes to find 25-year-old Dominic Holder, guilty.

During a Reno County traffic stop for speeding on April 15, 2017, officers found Holder had conspired with 31-year Alyssa Holler to distribute 44-pounds of marijuana. Both were traveling together in separate vehicles from Mesa, Arizona to Indianapolis.

The defense was denied any relief, including motions for a new trial. The judge also denied any departure from prison or for a lesser sentence.

“Justice is done,” Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton said after the sentencing.

Holler entered a plea in this case and was granted three years community corrections.