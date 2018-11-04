Kansas man, juvenile jailed for attempted armed robbery

Just before 11p.m. Friday, police responded to an aggravated robbery attempt to Lynn’s Liquor located at 3335 SW Gage in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Employees of the store stated that after they had locked the doors for the night, 2 subjects wearing blue bandanas covering their faces and dark clothes attempted to enter the store. One of those subjects were armed with a handgun. Once the 2 subjects were unable to enter the store, they fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The investigation led police to a residence in the 3500 Block of NW Twilight in Topeka. Police arrested four people for questioning, according to Trimble. Two were identified as suspect in the attempted robbery including 35-year-old Joseph Toole. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. A juvenile was aldo booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for attempted aggravated robbery.