LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas fires football coach David Beaty, effective at the end of season, with 6-39 record.

KU athletic director Jeff Long made the announcment Sunday afternoon.

“After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference,” Long said. “I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard — and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season.”

According to the announcement, Long told Beaty of his decision Sunday and then met with the football team. “The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Beaty will coach KU’s remaining three games.