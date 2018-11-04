Driver hospitalized after vehicle rolls in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by Niccole Hatcher, 31, Littleton, CO., was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Sylvan Grover exit in the passing lane.

The driver became distracted by something in the vehicle. It drifted into the median, hit a culvert became airborne and rolled.

Hatcher was transported to the hospital in Salina. Three juvenile children were also in the vehicle. They were not injured. All occupants were properly restrained, according to the KHP.