Community Vision Workshop wants your ideas to improve Great Bend

Do you have an idea to make Great Bend better? Do you have a suggestion that you would like to see happen or change in Great Bend? If so, bring all your ideas and comments to the “Community Vision Workshop” on Thursday, November 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Great Bend Events Center.

A visioning project in Great Bend is trying to improve the community and create a master plan to bring the city into the future. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Barton County Young Professionals have worked together to form the initiative with the help of Shockey Consulting Services.

Megan Barfield with the Chamber says the workshop is intended to get as many suggestions and solutions as possible.

The goal is to get more than 200 people to show up at the workshop this Thursday. Sheila Shockey from Shockey Consulting Services was hired to help navigate a steering committee and develop the master plan. The final plan is anticipated to be completed by next February or March. The committee has researched the area, received suggestions, and are now looking for more community feedback.

Barfield says one area that has been brought up is the “brain drain.” Young people move out of Great Bend for education and do not return.

To entice people to show up to the Thursday meeting, a $500 Great Bend Chamber gift certificate will be awarded to one person just for attending. You can also be drawn for another $500 gift certificate by completing a survey at gbbetter.com.