Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin – Help Wanted – Help Provided

This may sound a bit like a broken record, but the entire scope of the agricultural industry needs help. There is a chronic shortage of qualified workers across a range of positions in crop and livestock production, management, and agribusinesses in general. And the shortage is projected to grow. Compounding this shortage are several issues:

A low unemployment rate across the nation and an even lower rate in many rural Kansas counties. However, many are underemployed, hold several part-time jobs to make end meet, or are unhappy in their employment if the data gathered is accurate.

Sadly, many of the jobs in agriculture require drug testing for a variety of reasons including needing to hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and company policy. Sadly is the correct term as many potential employees cannot pass a drug test. And along with this, some agricultural positions require a background check which many cannot pass.

Most potential employees don’t have an agriculture background and haven’t even considered a career in this area. And employers have trouble finding ways to reach out to these people.

Too many think they need a four-year degree while the reality is a certificate or two-year degree provides access to long-term careers with excellent pay and benefits. Compensation often higher than those with four-year degrees.

A primary reason is a lack of necessary skills or being able to obtain certifications such as a CDL or Commercial Applicators License. There are other helpful certifications in crops and cattle production. Companies prefer these when employees hire on but are willing to give them time. However, it is hard to provide this time during work.

So what can be done? This is where community colleges such as Barton enter the picture. Barton offers certificates and two-year degrees in Beef Cattle Production, Crop protection, and Agricultural Business Management. Further institutions like Barton tailor schedules for those who need just class. As an example, Crop Protection, a class to help someone obtain their Commercial Applicators License meets once a week on Thursday mornings. Horse Science meets once a week on Fridays. The Scale Technician Program is only one semester and twenty-five credits hours are obtained in that semester and good paying jobs are begging for applicants. And assistance may be available from potential employers and from state agencies assisting the under and un- employed.