Annual Mission Benefit Bazaar in Great Bend

The Dominican Sisters of Peace in Great Bend host their Annual Mission Benefit Bazaar on Saturday, November 10, from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm at 3600 Broadway in Great Bend, Kansas. The morning begins with the booths open, offering hundreds of handcrafted and homemade items. Early morning there is a beverage and cinnamon roll available, and soup and pie for lunch. The first of three drawings at 1:30 pm features the diamond and sapphire earrings and pendant. The second drawing has 20 prizes including gift cards, beef quarters, handstitched quilt, etc. The third drawing is for theme baskets. There will also a silent auction. There is something in the bazaar you just cannot live without! And you might even win more than one prize in the drawing! Come and spend the day with us and many of your friends. For more information call 620-792-1232.

