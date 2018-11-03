Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 10am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.