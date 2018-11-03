Weekend Weather

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 10am and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.



Saturday Night A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.



Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.



Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.



Monday A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.



Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 56.



Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.



Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.



Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.