Saturday Sports Headlines

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Both TCU and K-State have to win at least three of their last four games just to be bowl eligible. The two Big 12 teams play each other Saturday. Both are 3-5. TCU has never had a four-game losing streak in Gary Patterson’s 18 seasons as head coach. The Frogs have lost three in a row and five of six. Kansas State is coming off a 51-14 loss at Oklahoma that was its fourth loss in five games under veteran coach Bill Snyder.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — What figures to be Kyler Murray’s one-and-done attempt to get No. 7 Oklahoma back to the playoff will require a win in an atmosphere significantly more hostile because of a prime-time kickoff. The coach of the Major League Baseball-bound quarterback knows a bit about wild games in Lubbock. Lincoln Riley was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator in a 66-59 win at Texas Tech two years ago. He and will be on the sideline at his alma mater Saturday night for the first time since replacing Bob Stoops.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill is going back to Baylor as one of the Big 12’s top running backs. He had his breakout performance there two years ago as a freshman. But he also had a crucial fumble late in that loss. The Cowboys play at Baylor on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After years of being a late-season afterthought, Texas coach Tom Herman wanted the Longhorns to be competing for a Big 12 title in November. Texas is right where he’d hoped they’d be with a key matchup against West Virginia on Saturday. The 12th-ranked Mountaineers and No. 15 Longhorns play in a matchup both need to win to keep a share of the conference lead with an eye toward the conference title game in December.

National Headlines

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alabama’s dominance will be put to the test tonight when the top-ranked Crimson Tide visits No. 4 LSU. Alabama has only one victory over a currently ranked football team, 22nd-ranked Texas A&M. LSU last month posted a 20-point victory over a Georgia squad that came in unbeaten, untested and ranked second. A crowd exceeding 102,000 is expected in deafening Death Valley for the 83rd meeting of the historical rivals.

UNDATED (AP) — Three college football games this afternoon match ranked teams. No. 5 Michigan visits No. 14 Penn State, No. 6 Georgia is at No. 11 Kentucky and No. 12 West Virginia visits No. 15 Texas.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Pittsburgh is on the verge of becoming bowl-eligible after knocking off No. 23 Virginia last night in Charlottesville. Darrin Hall ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers beat the Cavaliers, 23-13. Hall ripped off a 75-yard TD run after the Cavs pulled within 14-13 in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh trailed 10-7 at halftime before improving to 5-4 overall, 4-1 in the ACC.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington outfielder Bryce Harper and Boston closer Craig Kimbrel are among seven free agents who received $17.9 million qualifying offers from their former clubs yesterday. Left-handers Patrick Corbin of Arizona, Dallas Keuchel of Houston and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers also received qualifying offers, as did Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal and Arizona outfielder A.J. Pollock. Players have until Nov. 12 to accept.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is staying with the Dodgers rather than test the market. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has agreed to a $93 million, three-year contract. The left-hander had two seasons and $65 million remaining on his old contract, so the new deal gives him an additional $28 million in guaranteed money. The seven-time All-Star was limited to 26 starts this year because of a back injury and went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Pittsburgh 23 (23) Virginia 13

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Clippers 120 Orlando 95

Final Houston 119 Brooklyn 111

Final Oklahoma City 134 Washington 111

Final Indiana 107 Chicago 105

Final N-Y Knicks 118 Dallas 106

Final Memphis 110 Utah 100

Final Toronto 107 Phoenix 98

Final Golden State 116 Minnesota 99