Purdy throws 3 TD passes as Iowa State downs Kansas, 27-3

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

LAWRENCE (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, two of them big-play strikes to Hakeem Butler, and Iowa State rolled to a 27-3 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

David Montgomery ran for 67 yards and Purdy added 53 more on the ground as the Cyclones (5-3, 4-2 Big 12) won their fourth straight, all since putting their freshman quarterback under center.

Purdy has thrown 12 touchdown passes and just two interceptions during the streak.

The Jayhawks’ Peyton Bender was just 19 of 40 for 185 yards, though he had several passes dropped, including one for a certain TD by Stephon Robinson early in the game. Khalil Herbert added 91 yards on the ground in what amounted to the only bright spot for coach David Beaty’s team.

Now, the calls for his job are sure to grow louder.

The Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) upset TCU last week to give Beaty a week’s reprieve, but his team looked woefully unprepared Saturday. Substitution mistakes, four failed fourth downs and a myriad of other issues made for an ugly showing in front of a sparse crowd made up of about 50 percent Iowa State fans.

At least Purdy and Butler gave those wearing red a chance to cheer.

After forcing an early three-and-out, the Cyclones needed three plays for their young quarterback to hit his tall, lanky wide receiver deep downfield. Butler was so far behind the coverage on their 83-yard TD strike that the Jayhawks gave up and jogged behind him to the end zone.

Then, after another three-and-out, the Cyclones needed only two plays for Purdy to hit his big-play target downfield. Butler leaped over Hasan Defense to snare the jump ball, then turned and coasted 51 yards for another touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Cyclones tacked on a pair of field goals as they built a 20-3 halftime lead.

Purdy added his third touchdown toss when he found Matthew Eaton open early in the third quarter to make it 27-3, and Iowa State merely coasted the rest of the way.

HONORS ALL AROUND

For its “Salute to Service” weekend, the Jayhawks honored Kansas alumni and Marine Corps veterans Rob Riggle and Billy Mills during the game. Riggle has gone on to a successful acting career while Mills won gold at the 1964 Summer Olympics in the 10,000 meters before becoming a humanitarian.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Purdy has gained confidence with each start, and it showed in the way he toyed with the Jayhawks’ defense. He deftly picked apart a bunch that played well a week ago against the Horned Frogs, and his ability to extend plays with his legs make the Cyclones a challenge to stop.

Kansas: New athletic director Jeff Long will no doubt take a close look at Beaty’s future with the program. The fact that the Jayhawks appeared uninspired and unprepared was bad enough, but the ocean of empty seats at Memorial Stadium each Saturday has become too difficult to ignore.

UP NEXT

Iowa State tries to become bowl-eligible against Baylor next Saturday.

Kansas heads down Interstate 70 to face Kansas State next Saturday.