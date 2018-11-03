Police: Suspect in custody after shooting in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a shooting.

Just before 2:00 a.m., Saturday, officers on patrol in the Aggieville Business District heard what they believed to be a gunshot near the alleyway in the 1100 block of Moro, according to officer Hali Rowland.

When officers responded to the scene, they found Adam Donaldson, 34, of Junction City with a gunshot wound to his leg. Donaldson was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released.

Charlie Coronado-Villaescuza, 23, of Manhattan was arrested on requested charges of aggravated battery and interference with a law enforcement officer. Coronado-Villaescuza remains con ned in the Riley County Jail on a $20,000.00 bond.