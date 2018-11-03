UPDATE: Police make arrest in fatal SW Kansas shooting

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 4:30a.m. Friday, police responded to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal for a reported gunshot victim, according to Captain Robert Rogers.

Esteban Arzate, 27, Liberal, had been shot several times and dropped off at the hospital by two men. Despite the life saving measures being taken, Arzate died from his injuries, according to Rogers.

A part of the investigation into the death, police used a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of N. Pennsylvania. Police found evidence of the crime during the search.

Just before 7 p.m., police booked a 36-year-old man for Second Degree Murder, according to Rogers. An affidavit will be forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking formal charges.

——

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and searching for a suspect.

Just before 4:30a.m. Friday, police responded to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal for a reported gunshot victim, according to Captain Robert Rogers.

Esteban Arzate, 27, Liberal, had been shot several times and dropped off at the hospital by two men. Despite the life saving measures being taken, Arzate died from his injuries, according to Rogers.

A part of the investigation into the death, police used a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of N. Pennsylvania. Police found evidence of the crime during the search.

Several people are being sought as potential witnesses, according to Rogers. Police have not made an arrest.

Anybody with information about this crime is encouraged to contact police.