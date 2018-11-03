Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, November 5, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the October 22, 2018, and the October 29, 2018, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. ROSEWOOD ROOTS AND WINGS FOUNDATION: Letter of Support:

-Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation has requested a Letter of Support for a $10,000.00 Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) grant application. Monies provided by KDOT would be used to purchase a 14 passenger vehicle and assistance with operations. If approved, Rosewood would be required to provide a 20% match. Will Rains, Rosewood, will provide details.

B. GOLDEN BELT VETERANS MEMORIAL: Dedication of Commemorative Stone III:

-The Memorial Parks Advisory Committee has scheduled the dedication of the Third Stone at the Veterans Memorial for 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 11, 2018, Veterans Day. The Ceremony will include a musical selection by the Great Bend High School Band, the Dedication, program by Congressman Roger Marshall, recognition of the American Legion Honor Guard and a presentation by the Golden Plains Quilts of Valor. Mick Lang, Memorial Parks Advisory Committee, will provide details.

C. SOLID WASTE: Household Hazardous Waste Building Change Order:

-The Landfill constructed a building on-site in August to house household hazardous waste and other recycling operations. Due to Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) regulations, portions of the building were required to have explosion proof lighting and electrical outlets. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County officials have been invited to attend the Barton County 4-H Achievement Celebration on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 6:30 p.m., at the Barton Community College, Student Union Building, 245 NE 30 Road, Great Bend, Kansas. The event begins with a meal and is followed by a program recognizing the 4-H members for their achievements.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed on Monday, November 12, 2018, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. The Health Department and the Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office will also be closed that day. The Landfill will be open until 11:00 a.m. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

-The County Commission will meet as the Board of County Canvassers on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. in the Office of the County Clerk. At that time, they will canvass ballots from the November 6, 2018, General Election.

B. APPOINTMENTS: NOVEMBER 5, 2018

9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:30 a.m. – Grant opportunity – Shelly Schneider, Health Director

10:45 a.m. – Program Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

11:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, is scheduled for November 8, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will follow the Election Canvas on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. It is anticipated that the meeting will begin no earlier than 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.