Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident and have identified the victim.

Just after 7a.m. Friday, 33-year-old Thomas Mans was hit by a 2008 Ford Focus driven by a 21-year-old man near the intersection of Harry and Goebel in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The driver didn’t see Mans crossing the street in the middle of Harry Street, according to Davidson.

Mans was transported to a local hospital where he died. This is the 22nd fatality accident in Wichita in 2018.

