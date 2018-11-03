Kansas man in aggravated assault stabbed, taken to jail

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 10p.m. Thursday, police responded to a hospital in Topeka after report of a stabbing, according to Lt. John Trimble. The victim was being treated for a laceration to his hand.

Investigators determined that the victim was stabbed during an incident in the 2300 Block of SE Belview in Topeka. The stabbing victim and four others went to the apartment to confront the resident about a past disturbance, according to Trimble. One of those who arrived at the apartment and identified as 22-year-old Chance Johnson was armed with a handgun.

All five threatened the apartment resident that prompted a physical altercation. The resident stabbed Johnson in what appears to have been self-defense, according to Trimble.

Following his treatment, Johnson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy. Similar charges have been sent to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the other four suspects, according to Trimble.