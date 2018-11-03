Kansas house fire with multiple explosions

RILEY COUNTY— Officials are investigating the cause of a Friday house fire in Riley County.

Just before 9:30p.m. Friday, firefighters were dispatched to 820 Church Avenue in Manhattan after report of a house on fire with multiple explosions, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, crews found a one-story single family dwelling with heavy fire showing from the rear. The fire reached a second alarm before it was contained within 30 minutes. A total of 19 firefighters responded on six fire apparatus. No injuries were reported.

The occupant of the home was outside when units arrived on the scene. The loss was estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents. The owners were listed as Michael Watt and Elena Klotz of the same address.