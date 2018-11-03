Jeans Day for United Way is Nov. 14

For the 5th year, United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Jeans Day for United Way next Wednesday, November 14.

Executive Director Gaila Demel says the event has grown over the years, raising more than $6,500 towards the campaign goal. Even if your business or place of work already wears jeans on a daily basis, you can still support the United Way on the 14th.

Gaila Demel Audio

More than 30 businesses participate in the event each year.

You can contact the United Way to get signed up and they will provide your business with Jeans Day stickers and drawing slips. Then all the employees can wear jeans and donate at least $1. Each dollar that they donate gets them another chance to win a free pair of jeans from The Buckle.

Gaila Demel Audio

United Way of Central Kansas shoots for a fundraising goal of $275,000 each year to help out more than 20 nonprofit organizations.