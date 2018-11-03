Barton Voice students participate in Tabor Voice Festival

Barton Community College Voice Students participated in the Tabor Voice Festival at Tabor College in Hillsboro on Saturday. All participants performed for a panel of three judges that gave critiques on their performances. Students could elect to perform in either Classical or Musical Theatre categories, or both.

Local students Katelyn Robinson of Ellinwood, Karson Higgins of Great Bend, and Andrew Maier of Claflin, performed in a Vocal Masterclass with clinician Dr. David Tayloe, Assistant Professor of Voice and Song Literature at The University of Alabama. Tayloe served as the Guest Artist for the event.

The day concluded with a Finals Concert comprised of finalists from each of the six categories. Audience members, including voice students, cast a vote each for “Audience Favorite” Award at the end.