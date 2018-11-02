Vice President rallies GOP in Kansas for Kobach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Latest on a rally with Vice President Mike Pence for Republican candidates Josh Hawley and Kris Kobach in Missouri and Kansas (all times local):

Vice President Mike Pence has rallied hundreds of fellow Republicans in Kansas City to boost Senate candidate Josh Hawley in Missouri and governor candidate Kris Kobach in Kansas.

What a great event with Vice President Pence today! Thank you Mr. Vice President for your strong support of our campaign. I am proud to have the support of President Trump and Vice President Pence in this race! #ksleg #ksgov #MKGA pic.twitter.com/cmyoSG7WGq — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) November 2, 2018

Pence’s speech Friday to a crowd of several hundred people at a Kansas City, Missouri, basketball arena mixed remarks touting President Donald Trump’s record with praise for Hawley and Kobach as conservatives.

Hawley is the Missouri attorney general and is in a tough race against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Kobach is the Kansas secretary of state and in a dead-heat race against veteran state legislator Laura Kelly.

Pence and other speakers portrayed Democrats as favoring open borders. They also touched frequently on McCaskill’s vote against confirming U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump carried both states easily in 2016.