Suspect arrested in NW Kan. for shooting at Menards set for sentencing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man arrested in Northwest Kansas in May for shooting of a Menards employee in Wichita is scheduled for sentencing Friday, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney’s office.

Dominic Williamson, 19, was arrested in connection with shooting a store loss prevention officer, at Menards in the 3600 Block of North Maize Road in Wichita.

The store loss prevention officer, observed Williamson and a woman exit the business carrying a home surveillance system they had not paid for. The employee contacted the suspects outside the business and the man brandished a handgun and fired one shot striking the employee in the abdomen and fled the scene in Black Mercedes Wagon with a Montana license plates.

The following day officers investigated a traffic complaint of an erratic driver of a gray Nissan car on Interstate 70 at the U.S. 183 Bypass.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop at which time the driver, who was later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Joseph Williamson, fled.

Officers deployed stop sticks, deflating three tires, but Williamson continued to flee westbound on the Interstate 70.

The pursuit finally ended in Trego County just east of Collyer when Williamson lost control of the vehicle after a tactical vehicle intervention.

The suspect’s vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

Williamson was arrested without further incident.

He was evaluated by medical staff and later booked into the Ellis County Detention Facility.

Williamson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and numerous traffic violations in addition to the charges in Sedgwick County.

The 17-year-old female suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in Derby after a high-speed police chase.