NOVEMBER 2, 2018

WANTED: 25′ OLDER MOTORHOME OR TRAVEL TRAILER. 620-640-7432

FOR SALE: 4’X7′ OVAL PATIO TABLE W/6 PADDED ARM CHAIRS, 29″ 7 SPD BICYCYLE, 3 AREA RUGS. 620-617-7918

FOR SALE: TOOL BOX & TAIL GATE FOR A S10 CHEVY PU. 620-639-2038

FOR SALE: SAGE GREEN COUCH W/STAINGUARD PROTECTION. 620-792-5076

FOR SALE: YARDMAN RIDING MOWER 42″ W/15HP MTR 620-804-3259

FOR SALE: POLARIS RANGER 900XP LE W/CAB/HEATER/BRUSH GUARD, SEMI TRAILER TIRES 295/75/22.5 & WHEELS. 785-483-1565

FOR SALE: PROPANE/GAS RANGE WHITE IN COLOR. 785-810-8123

FOR SALE: GLENFIELD LONG RIFLE W/2 BOXES OF SHELLS. 316-288-0195

WANTED: OLDER BENCH GRINDER, FLOOR MODEL DRILL PRESS. 620-617-5355

FOR SALE: KIRBY HOSE FREE: KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER. 620-793-5806

FOR SALE: 3 TIRES MUD/ALL TERRAIN 31/1050/15 AND 4 RIMS. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: LAWN GENERAL 42″ RIDING MOWER W/NEW BLADES. 620-204-0325

FOR SALE: 2 RIFLE SCOPES. 785-222-6018

FOR SALE: ALUMINUM LOADING RAMP 40″X9′ 620-257-8711

FREE: TRANSPORTATION TO THE COURTHOUSE TO VOTE. 620-792-3640

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE CAST IRON SAUSAGE STUFFER, 2 WOODEN SLEDS. 620-793-5108

FOR SALE: 1997 CHEVY SUBURBAN FOR PARTS, TAIL GATE 2004 GMC PU, 4 TIRES 195/75/14 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: CHASSIS FOR A 1989 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU. 620-617-9058

FOR SALE: 1973 C70 GIN TRUCK. WANTED: LOG SPLITTER. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: RESTORED 1973 CHEVY CAMARO. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: PASTURE RAISED HOGS 300#+ OR TRADE. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: TWIN BED (NEW) 620-617-6454

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD IN ELM, LOCUST, SOFT WOOD AND HARD WOOD. FREE DELIVERY IN THE GREAT BEND AREA. CALL: 620-282-8079

WOMEN FOR KANSAS – BARTON COUNTY CHAPTER WILL PROVIDE FREE RIDES TO THE POLLS WITHING THE GREAT BEND AREA DURING POLL HOURS OF 7AM TO 7PM. ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH. THE DEADLINE TO RESERVE A RIDE IS 5PM. SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH. CALL PAM MARTIN AT 620-285-1083 TO MAKE A RESERVATION.

EARLIER THIS YEAR WE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARETENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OFF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST PLEASE GO TO: www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

