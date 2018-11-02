No. 1 Jayhawks surge in second half, top Washburn 79-52

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Jayhawk juniors Dedric Lawson and Udoka Azubuike combined for 35 points, while senior Lagerald Vick added 16 of his own to help No. 1 Kansas sprint past the Washburn Ichabods, 79-52, Thursday night in exhibition play. The Jayhawks outscored the visitors 44-24 over the final 18 minutes of the contest to complete close out their 29th-consecutive exhibition victory.

It was a less than stellar start to the second frame for the Jayhawks as the Ichabods stormed out of the intermission on a fast 7-0 spurt to cut the KU lead to seven points, 35-28, less than two minutes into the half. From there, Kansas locked down defensively and kicked off a huge run to gain back the momentum. An Azubuike dunk sparked a 33-5 Kansas run over the next eight minutes to help the Jayhawks gain a 23-point edge just over midway through the half.

Kansas will open the season against No. 10 ranked Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Tip-off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. will be at 6 p.m. (CT). Michigan State leads the overall series with a 7-6 record. The last time the two teams matched up was in the 2017 NCAA second round with a Kansas victory, 90-70.