Kansas man accused of trespassing, burglary

SALINE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary.

Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police responded to the Salina Rescue Mission in the 1700 Block of Summers Road, according to police captain Paul Forrester. The mission reported someone would not leave their building.

At the scene, police found Nicholas Coleman, 24, of Salina, in the second-floor living area of the mission and he had not been staying there, according to Forrester.

In addition to Coleman, police located bus tickets, a bus pass, and sales logs that belonged to nearby OCCK, 1710 W. Shilling Road,,

When police contacted the not-for-profit, mission-based organization that provides services to people with disabilities, they told police that Coleman had been seen walking around the inside of their building, not open to the public, just after 6:30 a.m.

Police arrested Coleman was on requested charge of trespassing and aggravated burglary

The items taken from OCCK were valued at approximately $145, according to Forrester.