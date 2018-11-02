Friday Sports Headlines

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield will renew their college rivalry for the first time as pros when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The previous time the two quarterbacks squared off they re-wrote the NCAA record book. Mayfield threw seven TD passes as Oklahoma beat Texas Tech and Mahomes 66-59 in 2016. Mahomes leads the NFL with 26 TD passes this season with the high-flying Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz will return to Cleveland on Sunday with the snap streak he started with the Browns intact. Schwartz has played nearly 7,000 straight snaps covering more than 100 games, and is currently helping Patrick Mahomes become one of the league’s most prolific quarterbacks.

NORMAN, Okla (AP) — Injured Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson will forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft. Anderson suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of this season against UCLA. He made the announcement that he would not return to the Sooners on social media.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Lee Morris and Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius are among the top players in the nation who started their careers as walk-ons. Many of the nation’s top-tier programs have key players who started their college careers without scholarships.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens had the most productive NFL debut by a quarterback since the 1970 merger to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 rout of the Oakland Raiders. Mullens was 16 of 22 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and a 151.9 passer rating. He threw TD passes to Pierre Garcon and Kendrick Bourne on the opening two drives to help the Niners earn just their second win in two years without Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA has revealed that Cleveland will host the 2022 All-Star Game at Quicken Loans Arena, which is undergoing a major renovation. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement and said he had a number of discussions with Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert and chief operating officer Len Komoroski about bringing the game to Cleveland. The city last hosted the game in 1997 in the same building, which was called Gund Arena at the time, when the league honored its Top 50 players.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and San Francisco reliever Mark Melancon have let the deadline pass for exercising opt-out provisions in their contracts. Heyward has five years and $106 million left in his eight-year deal, and Melancon is owed $28 million over the next two years. Heyward hit .270 with eight homers and 58 RBIs in 127 games this season, while Melancon was 1-4 with three saves and a 3.23 ERA in 41 appearances.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peter Uihlein topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63 when the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open was suspended by darkness. Uihlein birdied six of his final nine holes in the morning round at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Seth Reeves was 7 under with one hole remaining, and Jordan Spieth shot a 65 in his season debut.

Final (9) UCF 52 Temple 40

Final San Francisco 34 Oakland 3

Final Denver 110 Cleveland 91

Final Philadelphia 122 L.A. Clippers 113

Final Oklahoma City 111 Charlotte 107

Final Sacramento 146 Atlanta 115

Final Boston 117 Milwaukee 113

Final Portland 132 New Orleans 119