Cop Shop (11/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/1)
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:27 a.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.
At 7:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 127 S. US 281 Highway.
At 8:27 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 134.
At 10:15 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & SE 70 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/1)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 12:25 a.m. a theft of a necklace and quarter rolls from a motor vehicle was reported at 3200 10th Street. Total loss of $1,600.
Chest Pain
At 12:39 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2012 32nd Street 4A.
Theft
At 8:09 a.m. a theft was reported at 2920 10th Street.
At 3:29 p.m. theft of mail was reported at 2100 16th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 3:35 p.m. Joel Davis was arrested on a warrant at 1806 12th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96 Highway.
Traumatic Injuries
At 5:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1919 Harrison Street.
Hemorrhage / Lacerations
At 9:28 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 10:23 p.m. an officer arrested Kaitlyn Adams-Bailes for speeding, DUI, and open container at 701 10th Street.