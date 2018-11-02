Cop Shop (11/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/1)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:27 a.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

At 7:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 127 S. US 281 Highway.

At 8:27 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 134.

At 10:15 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & SE 70 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/1)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:25 a.m. a theft of a necklace and quarter rolls from a motor vehicle was reported at 3200 10th Street. Total loss of $1,600.

Chest Pain

At 12:39 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2012 32nd Street 4A.

Theft

At 8:09 a.m. a theft was reported at 2920 10th Street.

At 3:29 p.m. theft of mail was reported at 2100 16th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:35 p.m. Joel Davis was arrested on a warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96 Highway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1919 Harrison Street.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 9:28 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:23 p.m. an officer arrested Kaitlyn Adams-Bailes for speeding, DUI, and open container at 701 10th Street.