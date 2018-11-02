ELLINWOOD – Alan T. Schneweis, 57, passed away October 30, 2018, at Ellinwood District Hospital, Ellinwood. He was born December 16, 1960 at Hoisington, to Bernard & Delores (Hoffman) Schneweis. He married Susan Curran on October 9, 1982 at Great Bend. She survives.

A resident of Ellinwood, Alan was the Area Manager for the Great Bend Coop Association. He was a member of the Ellinwood United Methodist Church and a former USD 355 school board member. He loved wood-working, classic cars, was a great handyman around the home and loved to spend time with his family.

Survivors include, wife, Susan of the home; two sons, Travis Schneweis of Wichita and Bryce Schneweis of the home; one daughter, Erin Grosshuesch and husband, Calvin of Kansas City; one grandson, Drew Alan Grosshuesch of Kansas City; his father, Bernard Schneweis of Ellinwood, and six brothers, Leon Schneweis and wife Cinda of Lawrence, Richard Schneweis and wife Debbie of Claflin, Mark Schneweis of Fallon, Nevada, Paul Schneweis and wife Renee of Great Bend, Anthony Schneweis and wife Robin of Manhattan and Mike Schneweis of Great Bend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Schneweis.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 9, 2018 at Ellinwood United Methodist Church, with family receiving friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Ellinwood, with Pastor Tom Reazin presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Ellinwood United Methodist Church or Camp Hope of Barton County, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

