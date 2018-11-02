Alan LaPolice to meet with constituents in Great Bend & Ellinwood

Alan LaPolice, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, will meet constituents throughout the district starting Saturday, Nov. 3, with stops planned in 10 cities.

“The issues facing Kansans, especially farmers, are too important to sit on the sidelines,” LaPolice said. “I will never take votes for granted, and I will never ignore the people of the 1st District, regardless of political affiliation.

“I welcome dialogue, and I pledge to never insult or shout down any constituent with concerns about healthcare or any other issue.”

LaPolice will begin his listening tour Saturday in Ellinwood and travel to Great Bend, Dodge City and Garden City. On Sunday, Nov. 4, he is scheduled to be in Hutchinson and Salina.

On Monday, Nov. 5, LaPolice will be in Council Grove and Emporia, and, on Election Day, Nov. 6, in Junction City and Manhattan.

“I wish I could meet every resident of the Big First,” LaPolice said. “But the 1st District is just that—big. I welcome questions from all voters on my FaceBook page, and I will answer as many as possible.”