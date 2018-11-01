Woman no longer employed at KC hospital after blackface pic

KANSAS CITY (AP) – A Kansas City hospital says an employee who posted photos of herself and another person in blackface no longer works there.

Saint Luke’s Health System spokeswoman Laurel Gifford says its Saint Luke’s East Hospital became aware of the photos on Monday and an investigation was initiated.

A screen shot of the Facebook post showing the employee and a man in blackface, dressed as Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The woman’s Facebook page has since been removed. She doesn’t have a listed phone number.

Gifford says she can’t comment on personnel matters, other than to say that the individual is no longer an employee.

The situation arose after Megyn Kelly was fired from her NBC morning show after suggesting it was OK for white people to wear blackface at Halloween.