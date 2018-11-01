Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford is having a monster season in a contract year with the latest highlight a three-sack performance last Sunday against Denver. Ford dealt with injuries early in his career, but the former first-round pick is finally showing his ability _ and it could cost the Chiefs dearly should they elect to keep him

IRVING, Texas (AP) — This is the second season of the Big 12’s centralized replay system. All football games are under constant review at the stadium and a 1,000-square-foot room in Texas filled with monitors and about two miles of wiring. Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks is there for every game. Burks says the hope is that by having centralized replay and ultimately a couple of decision-makers that calls will be more consistent, no matter who’s playing or where the games are played.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime player and coach Bill Fischer, who spent more than seven decades in a pro baseball career interrupted by a stint in the Marines, died Tuesday. He was 88. The Royals announced Fischer’s death in a statement Wednesday. No cause was given.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reliever Wily Peralta and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract, ensuring one of the few bright spots in the team’s shaky bullpen will be back next season. The deal includes a $2.25 million salary next year and a $7 million mutual option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout. The 29-year-old right-hander made a career-high 37 appearances last season, posting a 3.67 ERA and going 14 for 14 in save chances.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 12 West Virginia plays at No. 15 Texas in a November matchup that could go a long way in determining who plays in the Big 12 championship game. The Mountaineers and Longhorns are tied with No. 7 Oklahoma for the Big 12 lead at 4-1 in conference games. Texas is 3-0 this season against Top 25 teams, but is coming off a loss at Oklahoma State that ended its six-game winning streak.

UNDATED (AP) — Will Grier sees a matchup with No. 15 Texas not as a chance for redemption against a team he was injured against a year ago, but rather the opportunity for No. 12 West Virginia as it tries to reach the Big 12 football championship game. Grier broke the middle finger on his throwing hand when he dove for the end-zone pylon in the Mountaineers’ 28-14 loss last year. Grier says he hasn’t thought about the injury at all as the Mountaineers prepare to play the Longhorns Saturday in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas basketball guard Andrew Jones says he faced his biggest fear in his fight to beat leukemia. Jones has returned to the Longhorns program this fall. He says coming back was a big motivation in his recovery. So was the outpouring of support that came in from across college basketball. Jones couldn’t say when he’ll return to game competition but said every look in the mirror reminds him he’s getting better.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder/first baseman and Baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80, according to the team. McCovey won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1959 and was the league MVP in 1969 before ending his 22-year career in 1980. McCovey hit 521 home runs and drove in 1,555 runs while serving as one of baseball’s most dangerous players in the 1960s and 70s.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox lefty David Price has announced that he is declining a contract option that would have allowed him to become a free agent. Price will earn $127 million over the next four years under the seven-year, $217 million contract he signed with Boston before the 2016 season. He has gone 31-19 with a 3.74 ERA in three seasons with the Red Sox, and was 2-0 in the World Series against the Dodgers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and ace lefty Clayton Kershaw have agreed to extend the deadline on his option decision by 40 hours until 1 p.m. PDT Friday. Kershaw can opt out of the last two years and $65 million of his contract to become a free agent for the first time in an 11-year big league career spent entirely with the Dodgers. He was 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA this season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has fired head football coach D.J. Durkin, one day after he was reinstated by the state’s board of regents. The decision to keep him has been skewered by local politicians and students since it was announced. Durkin was placed on administrative leave after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during practice and died, which spawned an investigation into the potential dangerous culture of the football program.

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will make his fourth consecutive start. Tannehill was limited in practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. The Dolphins are 4-4 this season, 1-2 with Osweiler under center.

