Dateline – Claflin

Susan Ann Weber, 66, died October 30, 2018, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.

She was born July 26, 1952, in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Martina (Younger) Luebbers. Susan graduated in 1970 from Claflin High School and then in 1974 she received her bachelors of education degree from Kansas State University.

On August 6, 1977, she married her high school sweetheart Roy Weber in Claflin, Kansas.

A lifetime resident of Barton County, Susan was a school teacher in Ellinwood, Claflin, and Bushton, teaching 28 years at all levels but mostly 3rd Grade, retiring in 2014. She was also the co-owner of Weber Four Oil Company.

Susan was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Altar Society, and a former member of the KNEA and NEA.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Roy Weber; son, Christopher John Weber and wife Anne of Wichita; daughter, Tracey McKenna and husband Brett of Claflin; brothers, Mike Luebbers and wife Dawn of Ballwin, Missouri, and Bill Luebbers and wife Becky of Hoisington; five grandchildren, Owen and Matilda Weber, and Tate, Ellie, and Audrey McKenna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Andy Luebbers, and an infant grandson, Thomas James McKenna.

Friends may call 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Vigil and Rosary will be 5:30 p.m. Friday and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, November, 3, 2018, all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Terrence Klein. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery, Dubuque.

Memorials may be made to Dubuque Heritage Association or the Community Scholarship Inc. – Claflin in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.