Report: October tax collection in Kan. exceed expectations by $6.9M

TOPEKA—Fiscal year tax collections have exceeded previous year’s totals by $183.49 million according to data from the latest revenue report released Thursday by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Fiscal year 2019 tax collections so far total $2.20 billion, exceeding estimates by $105.60 million.

October tax collections were up $10.71 million, or 2.14 percent over last year. October’s tax collections exceeded expectations for the month by $6.99 million.

Individual income tax collections in October totaled $242.29 million which is $12.88 million or 5.61 percent above the same time last year. October sales tax collections fell short of last October’s collections by $3.88 million.