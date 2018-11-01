Police issue alert to help locate Kansas aggravated assault suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate an aggravated assault suspect.

According to Wichita police 39-year-old Damon R. Folley is wanted for aggravated assault, criminal discharge at an occupied vehicle, and criminal.

He is believed to be driving a blue/black 2012 Chrysler 200 with Kansas license plate 504LCV.

Folly has seven previous convictions for aggravated assault and weapons violations, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He is considered armed and dangerous, if you have any information please call 911.