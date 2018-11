NOVEMBER 1, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: GAS RANGE (PROPANE) 785-810-8123 HOLYROOD

VOLUNTEER: WILL BE GLAD TO TAKE INDIVIDUALS TO VOTE. 620-792-3640

FOR SALE: 6 MALLARD DUCK DECOYS (NEW) 620-617-5727

FOR SALE: RADIO FLYER WAGON (RUBBER) SCOTT’S FERTILIZER SPREADER. 620-791-7878

FOR SALE: 1984 GMC 7000 TRUCK W/50 BARREL FIBERGLAS WATER TANK. WANTED: RICHARDSON MILO GUARDS FOR A JOHN DEERE 635 DRAPER HEAD. 785-798-7020

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS. WANTED: WOOD PALLETS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 2013 POLARIS RANGER 900XP W/WO OPTIONS, TRUCK TIRES 295/75/22.5 785-483-1565

FOR SALE: COUCH (SAGE GREEN/NON-SMOKING) 620-792-5076

FOR SALE: VINTAGE WOOD BURNING STOVE IN GOOD CONDITION, DOZEN SHEETS OF BARN TIN 3′. 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: 1988 HONDA GOLD WING. 620-672-1618

FOR SALE: BATHROOM SINK (NEW), 3 INTERCOM SYSTEMS, MEDICINE CABINET. WANTED: FEMALE & MALE COCKATIEL. 620-617-3505

WANTED: FRONT BUMPER & RIGHT FRONT FENDER FOR A 2004 FORD RANGER XLT. 620-255-2885

FOR SALE: 8′ CHRISTMAS TREE W/LIGHTS, 2 SOLID WOOD CABINETS, WOODEN ROCKING HORSE. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: TIRES 215/65/16, PU TAIL GATE FOR A 2004 GMC PU. 1997 CHEVY SUBURBAN FOR PARTS. 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: DIAMOND PLATE TOOL BOX & TAILGATE FOR A CHEVY LUV PU. 620-639-2038

FOR SALE: 6 MICHELIN TIRES 235/80/22.5 785-658-6600

FOR SALE: MISCELLANEOUS PARTS FOR A KIRBY VACUUM. 620-793-5806

FOR SALE: TREK BICYCLE 21 SPD, AUTOMOTIVE BOOKS. 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: 2 GARAGE DOORS 10X8 W/HARDWARE, 4 TIRES 15″ 215/75/15 620-617-6644

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD IN ELM, LOCUST, SOFT WOOD AND HARD WOOD. FREE DELIVERY IN THE GREAT BEND AREA. CALL: 620-282-8079

EARLIER THIS YEAR WE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARETENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OFF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST PLEASE GO TO: www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.