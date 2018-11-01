Meth addiction fuels growing Kansas crime rates

Kansas law enforcement officials say that growing methamphetamine addiction is driving up the state’s crime rates and filling jails with individuals who would be better served in treatment centers. An Associated Press story last week reported that state and local officials met with community members at the Wichita Crime Commission’s Sedgwick County Drug Summit. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says seven out of 10 inmates at the county jail are struggling with drug addiction and says law enforcement can’t use arrests to solve the problem. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says once the state put local meth labs out of business, the production of the drug went to high grade labs in Mexico.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Bellindir says while the debate on securing borders is right now focused on immigration issues, he says a secure border is needed to keep the drugs out.

Brian Bellendir Audio

At that drug summit in Wichita last week, much of the talk concerned treatment for those addicted to drugs. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said meth addiction led many inmates to commit the crime that they were arrested for in the first place.

After that panel, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said an oversight board and a strategic plan could help slow the growth of meth addiction. He added that the sheriff’s office is hiring a drug addiction specialist, which will help the county focus on drug treatment and mental health.