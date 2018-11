PRATT COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Wednesday in Pratt County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Joyce Gridley, 69, Cunningham, was eastbound on U.S. 54 one mile east of 60th Avenue. A deer came out of the south ditch and struck the right front quarter panel of the vehicle.

Gridley was transported to the hospital in Pratt. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.