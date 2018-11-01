Kansas man accused of arson after domestic disturbance

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for arson and other charges following a standoff in Arkansas City.

Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of S. 9th Street in Arkansas City. for the report of a domestic battery, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect 35 year-old Jeffrey “JD” Strange had weapons and had made comments that the incident would end up with a stand-off between he and law enforcement. Negotiations were being conducted when Strange went into a commercial welding business at 915 S.9th Street. While inside a fire was started.

Strange came out in front of the business and was sitting on a four-wheeler and brandished a large knife.

He was tased and taken into custody by deputies and officers with the Arkansas City Police Department, according to Falletti.

No one was injured during the incident. Strange was also found to be in possession of a loaded firearm upon arrest. The Arkansas City and Winfield Fire Departments were able to put the fire out and it is believed that the building is a total loss.

Strange was transported to the Cowley County Jail on requested charges of Domestic Battery, Arson, Disorderly Conduct and theft of a firearm.

He is being held without bond, according to Falletti pending an initial court appearance later this week.