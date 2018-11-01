Kan. sheriff’s deputy out of jail after arrested twice on same day

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas sheriff’s deputy is out of jail after two arrests on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Bel Aire police arrested off-duty Sedgwick County deputy Raymond Paredes for alleged domestic battery in connection with an incident at his residence, according to

Col. Greg Pollock during a Wednesday news briefing.

Paredes was placed on administrative suspension and bonded out of jail.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paredes was back in jail after an arrest for violation of a protection order, according to the Sedgwick County sheriff booking report. Jail records indicate he was out on bond Thursday morning.