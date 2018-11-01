GREAT BEND – Juanita Warren, 86, passed away October 31, 2018, peacefully in her sleep, at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus. She was born March 15, 1932, at Hobbs, New Mexico to Young G. & Mattie (Oats) Chambliss.

A resident of Great Bend, Juanita was a homemaker and a very religious person of the Pentecostal faith. She loved reading, music, cooking, walks, car rides and her family. Everyone that knew her, called her grandma.

Survivors include, two sons, her loving son, Floyd King of the home, who was her caregiver later in life, and Allen King of Great Bend; two daughters, Carolyn and Latricia, both of Texas; six grandchildren, Amanda Thompson, Matthew Tysver, Michael Tysver, Lucas Gladden, Brittani Carlsen and husband Bobby and Gilbert King, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Billy King; five brothers, Felton, Jack, Clarence, Delbert and Kenneth Chambliss, and sister, Annabelle Chambliss.

There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. The family will hold a Private Family Service at a later date.

