How the Great Bend Middle School handles behavior and social emotional learning

All students learn differently. There are some children that simply do not behaviorally or socially do well in a school setting. Just like they do for reading and math, Great Bend Middle School conducts interventions to help students with behavior and social emotional learning.

Sheryl Neeland serves as a counselor at the Middle School and says some students need one-on-one attention and constant interaction.

GBMS runs screeners multiple times a year to determine if students need extra time improving their behavior or counseling on social issues. Those screeners come from grades, attendance, teacher recommendations, and assessments.

Neeland referenced a former student that just needed interaction and an organized plan to keep him focused and behaving well in school.

Neeland says there is a follow-up that herself and fellow counselor Brian Williams do each year after the 8th graders graduate to Great Bend High School. The Middle School counselors will communicate with the High School counselors or staff and inform them on what practices are effective with certain students.