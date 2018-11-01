Felon in possession of a firearm arrested south of Great Bend; drugs also seized

On Wednesday, October 31 at about 1:30 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant just south of the City of Great Bend.

Sheriff’s Office detectives had obtained a search warrant during an investigation of a felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies contacted the resident at 180 C South US 281 highway. Upon entering the residence deputies also discovered suspected drugs and paraphernalia. Another search warrant was obtained for the drugs.

Arrested at the scene was Fred Kopke II, age 53 of Great Bend. Kopke was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Kopke is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Drug and weapon investigations are ongoing. Two Firearms were also seized.