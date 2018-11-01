Cop Shop (10/31)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/31)

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 4:24 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1495 NE 60 Avenue in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/31)

Warrant Arrest

At 1:11 a.m. an officer arrested Steven Robertson on a Stafford County warrant at 24th Street & Adams Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:03 a.m. a report of a suspicious person walking through his alley in the middle of the night was made at 3404 17th Street.

Theft

At 12:19 p.m. a theft was reported at 3012 16th Street.

At 1:35 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a shoplifting case.

At 2:24 p.m. a forgery case was made at 1217 Williams.

Criminal Damage

At 5:04 p.m. a report of possible criminal damage was made at 5808 16th Street Ter. 6.

Theft

At 5:52 p.m. theft of a wallet was reported at 1811 Main Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:29 p.m. a burglary was reported at 917 Jefferson Street.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 8:56 p.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 2400 31st Street B.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:26 p.m. a report of someone taking a washer, dryer, and a television from his residence at 5501 9th Street 64. Total loss of $2,300.