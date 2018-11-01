Bike Brew Q Pumpkin Smash a success

Story by Joe Vinduska



Bike Brew Q and Charlie’s Place sponsored a pumpkin smash event on Saturday night at Charlie’s Place and raised $410 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation bringing Bike Brew Q’s 2018 total to well over its goal of $10,000.



All the pumpkins were donated by Long Pumpkin Patch. Wichita Brewing Company provided free giveaways and brought their seasonal beer, Yumkin Pumpkin, to put on tap at the bar.



Participants were able to purchase pumpkins for a $10 minimum donation and then smash them with their implement of choice, which included a sledgehammer, baseball bat and a dirt tamper.



Bike Brew Q Founder Ryan Fairchild said the event had a great turnout for its inaugural year.

“This is our first official event outside of our main cycling and craft beer event we hold every July,” he said.” “The Pumpkin Smash was born out of a desire to hit our 2018 fundraising goal of $10,000 and to bring an extra event to Great Bend. We’ve passed $20,000 over our three years of fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and I am ecstatic and humbled at the same time. I am very encouraged and excited about the future of Bike Brew Q.”

Bike Brew Q is an annual Craft Beer Expo that includes a cycling event in the morning and food trucks throughout the day. The next event will be held on July 27, 2019. For more information visit bikebrewq.com.