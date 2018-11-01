Barton soccer’s Arraes and Baeza sweep conference honors

Gabriel Arraes and Felipe Baeza of the 6th ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team have been named the KJCCC’s week ten recipients of the player and goalkeeper honors.

Chalking up his third conference honor of the season, Arraes also received the national recognition in receiving the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week distinction in helping Barton to a pair of post-season wins advancing the Cougars to the Plains District semifinals.

The sophomore from Brazil rattled the net on his lone three shots on frame, the first two in Friday’s 5-1 first round victory over Johnson County. Arraes doubled up Barton’s lead by converting penalty kick four minutes into second half action before putting another nail in the victory with a 76th minute strike to the far post. In Sunday’s region second round against Dodge City, Arraes set the tone for the Cougars as the conference’s leading attacker rattled the net three minutes into the contest for his 18th goal of the season tying for the 8th best single season performance in program history.

Baeza picked up his third straight and fifth goalkeeper honor of the season in his lone appearance of the week as one of the nation’s top goalkeepers improved to 12-0-1 on the season. The sophomore from Chile followed fellow goalkeeper Oliver Semmle’s three save effort in Friday’s win to reject three saves of his own in Sunday’s 4-2 region second round victory over Dodge City which included a horizontal rejection with five minutes remaining to protect the then-three goal lead. In addition to his net saving duties, Baeza also turned offensive in first thwarting a Dodge City attack to quickly punt past midfield to hit Damen Marcu in stride for the dagger fourth goal in pushing the Cougars’ lead to a 67th minute three score advantage.

Barton will take its 16-1-2 record to Cleburne, Texas for Friday’s 6:30 p.m. Plains District semifinals held at The Depot against Region V Champion and nationally receiving votes Western Texas College (7-5). The game will be a rematch of the club’s August 29th exciting overtime thriller in Snyder, Texas, in which the Cougars recovered from a two goal deficit in the first three minutes to prevail 4-3. The winner advances to Saturday’s 6:00 p.m. Championship game against the victor of Region II and nationally receiving votes Rose State College (14-3-0) against undefeated Region VI member 5th ranked Cowley College (16-0) for the district’s automatic national tournament berth.