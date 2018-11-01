Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/31)

BOOKED: Steven Robertson of Great Ben on SFDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $3,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Sabrina R. Carr on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Tommy Perez of Dodge City on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $795.29 cash only.

BOOKED: Fredrick Kopke of Great Bend on a BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nelson Martinez of Great Bend on KHP case for driving while suspended, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Steven Robertson of Great Bend on SFDC warrant for failure to appear, released by order of the court on an OR bond amount of $3,000 cash only.

RELEASED: Cody Bradley on Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery, endangering a child, and criminal restraint after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cristina Dominguez on BCDC warrant, posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cristina Dominguez of Great Bend on a Wabaunsee County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Released to Wabaunsee County on their charges.

RELEASED: Nelson Martinez on case for driving while suspended after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.