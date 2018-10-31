Winter fire prevention tips

As we continue the transition from fall to winter, the different fire dangers in residential homes changes as well. The onset of winter brings on a whole new different list of things that home dwellers need to think about. Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick says that begins with your home heating system which can include a fireplace.

Other winter safety tips include covering the fireplace with a screen, beware of lit candles and space heaters, and observe fire safety during the Christmas season when it comes to live trees and holiday lights. McCormick adds that with daylight savings time coming to an end this weekend, those smoke detectors need some attention as well.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 890 people die in winter home fires each year with a property loss of $2 billion dollars. While winter home fires account for only 8 percent of the total number of fires in the U.S, they result in 30 percent of all fire deaths.