Wednesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — A variety of factors prevented Kansas State’s Dean Wade, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Kentucky newcomer Reid Travis from playing in last year’s NCAA Tournament. They want to make sure their senior seasons don’t end in similar fashion. An injury prevented Wade from playing in the tournament. Happ’s Wisconsin team didn’t reach the tournament. Travis never made the tournament at Stanford before transferring to Kentucky.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender finally silenced all the critics of him, the program and his embattled coach. With a gutsy performance in the second half against TCU, the senior rallied Kansas to a much-needed win and for one afternoon had a reason to celebrate. He threw for 249 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Kansas plays Iowa State on Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Hammel’s $12 million mutual option has been declined by the Kansas City Royals, who will pay the 36-year-old right-hander a $2 million buyout. Hammel set a career high for losses, going 4-14 with a 6.02 ERA in 18 starts and 21 relief appearances. He was dropped from the rotation in early July after losing six straight starts. He agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract before the 2017 season and went 12-27.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State freshman quarterback Brock Purdy has played so well so quickly that sophomore Zeb Noland has already decided to play elsewhere. A shakeup caused by Purdy’s progression is a good problem for the Cyclones to have. But it’s still a problem. Noland intends to transfer and that leaves Iowa State thin behind Purdy at quarterback. The Cyclones visit Kansas on Saturday.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has unanimously approved and adopted an independent verification report that says Baylor has implemented recommendations for reforming its Title IX process after a campus sexual assault scandal more than two years ago. The Big 12 will no longer withhold a portion of Baylor’s share of conference revenue. Baylor still is awaiting the outcome of an NCAA investigation into the scandal.

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The 13-member selection committee released the first of its five weekly top 25s before the four-team field is set for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 2. Michigan is fifth, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Houston Texans have acquired five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demariyus Thomas from the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft and a swap of seventh-round selections. Thomas has 36 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns this season, giving him 665 catches for 9,055 yards and 60 TDs in 125 regular-season games since breaking into the NFL in 2010. He’s averaging a career-low 11.2 yards per catch this year but is tied for the team lead in scoring receptions.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions just before yesterday’s NFL trade deadline for a 2019 third-round draft pick. The Green Bay Packers have traded running back and kick returner Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round selection in next year’s draft. And the Los Angeles Rams have picked up pass rusher Dante Fowler from Jacksonville for a third-round draft pick in 2019 and a fifth-rounder in 2020.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a broken index on his left hand that could limit him in practice this week but shouldn’t stop him from playing against the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. Coach Mike Tomlin says Roethlisberger sustained the injury on his non-throwing hand at some point in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards passing and two touchdowns to Antonio Brown against the Browns on Sunday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University System of Maryland board of regents has recommended that head football coach D.J. Durkin retain his job, opening the door for him to return to the sideline for Saturday’s game against Michigan State. Durkin has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11, following the death of a player who collapsed during practice and an investigation of bullying by the Maryland coaching staff. Board chairman Jim Brady said the consensus was that Durkin was unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department.

Tuesday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Sacramento 107 Orlando 99

Final Cleveland 136 Atlanta 114

Final Charlotte 125 Miami 113

Final Toronto 129 Philadelphia 112

Final Boston 108 Detroit 105

Final Memphis 107 Washington 95

Final Portland 104 Houston 85

Final Oklahoma City 128 L.A. Clippers 110