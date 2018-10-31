The power of student-led conferences in Great Bend

What worked for one, should work for another. USD 428 is hoping this philosophy will work when it comes to student-led conferences with students, parents, and teachers.

Great Bend High School has been using student-led conferences in the fall and spring and has seen improvements in parent turnout. The Great Bend Middle School is now hoping for similar results.

Middle School teacher Tami Schepmann says it makes a difference when a student has to explain their grades to their parents.

Great Bend Middle School held their parent-teacher conferences last week and had a 67 percent attendance rate from parents. The student-led conference at the Middle School will begin next February.

Schepmann says the idea behind the student-led conferences is get the parents or guardians engaged with the child’s education. If a student is still unable to get a parent to come in, another adult will be assigned to sit in with the teacher and child during the conference.