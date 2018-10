SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal accident and have identified the victim.

Just after 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Lambert, 65, Sedgwick, was traveling in the 8900 Block of North Ridge Road, according to Lt. Tim Myers. The vehicle rear-ended a stopped Waste Management trash truck.

Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene. The trash truck operator was not injured, according to Myers.